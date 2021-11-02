Arrests made for possession of stolen handgun, narcotics

During a vehicle search, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, psilocybin mushrooms, prescription pills, and drug paraphernalia were located

– On Sunday at approximately 12 noon, a San Luis Obispo Police officer stopped a car for a traffic violation near the intersection of Foothill and Casa in San Luis Obispo. The car was occupied by four subjects who were later identified as Joshua Reynolds, Jessica Dana, Kristi Crites, and Jesse Brandenburg.

During a search of the vehicle, various amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, psilocybin mushrooms, prescription pills, and drug paraphernalia were located. A loaded handgun was also found inside the vehicle. The investigation revealed the handgun had reportedly recently been stolen from a residence in SLO County.

The suspects were arrested on the following charges:

Joshua Reynolds, 28-year-old resident of San Luis Obispo – possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia

Kristi Crites, 52-year-old resident of San Luis Obispo – possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia

Jessica Dana, 28-year-old resident of Grover Beach – possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony and misdemeanor warrants

Jesse Brandenburg, 34-year-old resident of Grover Beach – Concealed firearm in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle while in a public place, possession of a loaded firearm while under the influence, and possession of stolen property.

