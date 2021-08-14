Arroyo Grande man facing 50-years-to-life for violent sex crimes

Arthur Tiofilo Rocha of Arroyo Grande enters plea of ‘no contest’

–District Attorney Dan Dow announced that 43-year-old Arthur Tiofilo Rocha of Arroyo Grande was found guilty by Judge Jacquelyn H. Duffy based on Rocha’s plea of no contest to multiple counts of violent sex crimes against three female victims in 2018 in their residence within the City of San Luis Obispo. The plea comes just days before Rocha’s trial was set to begin next week.

Rocha was arrested after evidence linked him to a sexual assault on July 8, 2018. A young woman woke up to find Rocha threatening her while he held a knife to her throat, and he then sexually assaulted her before fleeing the victim’s home. Five days later, on July 13, 2018, Rocha again broke into another apartment and awoke two sleeping females, threatened them while brandishing a knife, and attempted to assault them. The two women were able to fight off Rocha and contacted local law enforcement.

“While these horrific crimes should never have been committed, the courage of these brave victims is remarkable,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “I am grateful that this plea agreement will provide an appropriately harsh sentence without requiring the victims to endure the anguish of testifying in court and reliving the horror.”

The terms of the plea agreement have Rocha facing 50 years-to-life, ensuring that he is held accountable for his vile actions without subjecting the young women to testifying in court and enduring the added anguish of cross-examination by a defense attorney.

Sentencing for Rocha is scheduled for Jan. 10, 2022, in Department 1 of the San Luis Obispo Superior Court, the Honorable Jacquelyn H. Duffy presiding. Rocha remains held without bail at the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

The case was investigated by San Luis Obispo Police Department with the assistance of the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation and is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Julie Antos.

Click here to view a copy of the charging document.

