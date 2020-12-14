Art auction to raise funds for Morro Bay Harbor Patrol boat

–Friends of the Morro Bay Harbor Department, a non-profit community group established to help improve Harbor Services in Morro Bay, is holding an art auction to help raise $100,000 for the purchase of a patrol boat.

Morro Bay artist Ardella Swanberg has donated her award-winning piece ‘Harbor Storm’ to the Friends of the Morro Bay Harbor Department for auction. The perfect holiday-time fundraiser, this piece will make a fantastic gift for any art lover, with 100-percent of the proceeds from this auction going towards Friends of the MBHD’s efforts to fund the Harbor Department. With an estimated value of $3,600, ‘Harbor Storm’ quickly jumped to $950 in the first few days of the auction. The deadline for final bids is Monday, Dec. 21, at 8 p.m.

The Morro Bay Harbor Department (MBHD) offers a wide variety of services, including watercraft rescue, fire fighting, wildlife rescue, emergency medical aid, pollution cleanup, equipment transport, mooring repair, and code enforcement. MBHD’s jurisdiction consists of some of the most notoriously rough waters in California, with 150 days per year of small craft advisory conditions and an average of 30 days per year of hazardous harbor entrance conditions. With an average of 1.1 million visitors each year, Morro Bay sees a high volume of inexperienced recreational users in the bay and ocean.

Friends of the MBHD is inviting the public to contribute to the online art auction and ensure a continuously high level of service for the community, boaters, beach users, and waterfront visitors by visiting their website friendsofthembhd.org/art-auction-harbor-storm.

Donations are tax-deductible. To learn more and to make a donation, visit friendsofthembhd.org.

