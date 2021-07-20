Paso Robles News|Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Art Center Morro Bay calling for artists for ‘visionary human’ exhibit 

Posted: 5:39 am, July 20, 2021 by News Staff
Visionary artists morro bay

‘Girl With Jade Earring’ Oil painting by Rachael Wahl.

Artists are asked to ‘construct their version of reality and self’

Art Center Morro Bay is calling for artists for a new ‘Visionary Human’ exhibit. The exhibit is open to 2D and jewelry artists.

“This pandemic provides an opportunity to break with the past, reconcile with current injustices and imagine a world anew,” writes Art Center Morro Bay, “We are at the crossroads. Turning away from yesterday, we’re leaping forward into a new future.
As we transition from current habitual concepts and a fabricated persona, we shed the past and pivot into a renewed spirit and sense of vision… Visionary Human gives rise to questions of survival and demonstrates how art continually pushes us to reimagine our existence.”

Artworks for Visionary Human are accepted in all 2D media and jewelry artists, relating to the “animalistic, instinctual, primitive, intuitive and surreal deep perception of nature of existence.” Art can explore and visually project indigenous as well as contemporary, dream-state as well as psychedelic states of consciousness; reality reimagined and dream visualized within indistinct boundaries of fact and fiction. Artists are asked to construct their version of reality and self.

Artists in this show are encouraged to draw from centuries-old practices while imbuing them with fresh perspectives to examine issues bubbling up in today’s volatile cultural and environmental climate.

Refer to the website for further information. All general fees and commissions found on entry forms, located on the exhibit schedule. Take-in is September 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The exhibit runs Sept. 9-Nov. 1. For more information go to www.artcentermorrobay.org or contact Barbara Sitar, art curator and gallery director at bsitar66@gmail.com

