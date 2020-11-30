Art Center Morro Bay calls for artists for ‘Flower Power’ exhibit

–Art Center Morro Bay will present the exhibition “Flower Power.” This exhibition will embrace the diversity of florals through two-dimensional interpretations – from scientific illustration to abstract to photorealism to large free-style creations in oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, photography, digital media, and mixed media – and through three-dimensional artwork, including ceramic, glass, wood, and living floral arrangements.

“Flower Power” is a slogan emblematic of the counter-culture of the 1960s. During the Summer of Love (1967), flowers became powerful symbols of peace, a concept plucked from Buddhist art.

More than merely decorative, floral imagery has helped convey ideas from the refined to the revolutionary for thousands of years. Flowers in contemporary art are connected to particular cultural legacies but are also “open to new interpretations, moored to the past yet provoking questions about our future,” according to Art Center Morro Bay.

Flowers offer decorative appeal; symbolic and healing values; as well as ways of thinking about a wide range of topics — the natural environment in which we live; the communities we build; and the commodities we buy.

Artists are invited to submit up to three 2D (wall-hung) artworks in all media.

In addition, artists are encouraged to submit to both featured 3D themes:

“The Role of the Vase,” featuring vases. Artists may submit up to three vases.

“The Art of Ikebana,” will feature the work of botanical artists, green professionals, flower growers, and floral designers. One complete arrangement incorporating living flowers or plants will be accepted per artist. Floral arrangements need to last and be replaced by the artist when they wilt.

Artists may submit pieces in both 2D and 3D categories, plus up to five folio prints and ten note cards.

For entry forms, visit https://artcentermorrobay.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/take-in-form-2D-10-2020-copy.pdf (2D) and/or https://artcentermorrobay.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/take-in-form-3D-and-Jewelry-10-2020-1.pdf (3D).

Art Center Morro Bay is located at 835 Main St, Morro Bay, and is open Sunday-Monday 12-4 p.m. and Thursday-Saturday 12-4 p.m. (closed Tuesdays & Wednesdays).

Art take-in happening Jan. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The exhibit runs from Jan. 7-March 8. Entry fee is: Members: $5 per wall-hung piece; non-members: $10 per piece. (See entry form for fees for portfolio pieces, cards, etc. Fee for submission of floral arrangements determined by size).

For more information call (805) 772-2504

