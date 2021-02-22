Art Center Morro Bay issues a call for artists for exhibit ‘Broken Nature’



–Art Center Morro Bay announced Monday it is presenting an exhibit “Broken Nature.” The exhibit will run from April 8 to May 24. “People are experiencing a worldwide pandemic; divisions; hidden agendas; and distorted realities,” the center writes in a news release. “The effects of global warming are causing climate change; drought; melting of polar ice caps; fire; extinction of species; and polluted oceans and are, undeniably, on the rise.”

“Will we find holistic approaches to restore this broken world and be good ancestors for generations to come? Can we mend the divides in our broken society or find strategies to unbreak the cycle, to heal ourselves and the planet? Can we un-break and re-wild nature and ourselves?”

“Art is a mirror of our own making, raw and true. It poses questions and encourages interactive conversations. Artists are called upon to courageously expose greed, brutality, neglect of nature and each other. This exhibit challenges artists to find ways of addressing the consequences of our choices and the urgent need to live sustainably within Earth’s finite resources.”

The Morro Bay Art Association retains a 25-percent commission on sold items. Sold items may be replaced free of additional entry fees. No awards are provided for this event.

WHAT: Broken Nature exhibit, April 8 – May 24 2021 – Open to all visual media: 2D & 3D, jewelry, pottery, glass and wood. Artists may submit up to three 2D and up to three 3D entries

TAKE-IN: Tuesday, April 6, 10 am – 2 pm Art will be informally juried at time of entry.

WHERE: Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St, Morro Bay, CA

ENTRY FEES: Members: $5 per entry; non-members: $10 per entry. See art submission form below for fees for portfolio pieces, cards, and jewelry.

CONTACT: Barbara Sitar, Gallery Director at bsitar66@gmail.com or call (617) 320-2956, www.artcentermorrobay.org; artcenter.morrobay@gmail.com; (805) 772-2504.

ART SUBMISSION FORM: https://artcentermorrobay.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/take-in-form-2D-10-2020-copy.pdf. Please refer the MBAA gallery hanging policy for further rules of entry: https://artcentermorrobay.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/Gallery-Hanging-Policy-AUG-2019.pdf

TO BECOME AN MBAA MEMBER: Please apply at the gallery or online for an annual membership: https://artcentermorrobay.org/index.php/asp-products/mbaa-annual-membership/

Art Center Morro Bay is open Sunday-Monday 12-4 pm and Thursday-Saturday 12-4 pm (closed Tuesday & Wednesday).

