Paso Robles News|Monday, October 18, 2021
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Art in the Park attracts hundreds of visitors to downtown Paso Robles
  • Follow Us!

Art in the Park attracts hundreds of visitors to downtown Paso Robles 

Posted: 7:09 am, October 18, 2021 by Reporter Dick Mason

paso art in the parkTwo-day festival attracts vendors and visitors from far and wide

Paso Robles “Art in the Park” attracted hundreds of visitors Saturday to Downtown City Park. The artists brought their works from all over California. Several had remarkable photographs of California’s natural beauty. Others made works such as wooden birdhouses and gadgety light fixtures. One man from Temecula sold his barbecue seasoning.

Deprise Brescia and friend

Local artist Deprise Brescia and friend shopping.

Local artist Deprise Brescia wandered through the maze of pop-ups greeting artist friends who came to Paso Robles to show off their creations.

The art show continued Sunday in the Downtown City Park in Paso Robles.paso art in the park

art in the park

Paso Art birdhouses

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories