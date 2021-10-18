Art in the Park attracts hundreds of visitors to downtown Paso Robles

Two-day festival attracts vendors and visitors from far and wide

– Paso Robles “Art in the Park” attracted hundreds of visitors Saturday to Downtown City Park. The artists brought their works from all over California. Several had remarkable photographs of California’s natural beauty. Others made works such as wooden birdhouses and gadgety light fixtures. One man from Temecula sold his barbecue seasoning.

Local artist Deprise Brescia wandered through the maze of pop-ups greeting artist friends who came to Paso Robles to show off their creations.

The art show continued Sunday in the Downtown City Park in Paso Robles.

