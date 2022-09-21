Art of Dana Claywell-O’Neal on display in library this October

All artwork in October’s display was done using playing card as a brush

– In October, the Paso Robles Library will feature the creative expressions of artist Dana Claywell-O’Neal, who finds her inspiration in the “ocean and horse worlds,” which she says she sees as “opposite ends.”

All the artwork in the month’s display was done using a playing card as her brush. “I love the art of telling different stories to different people,” Claywell-O’Neal states.

For more information about art displays in the library, visit prcity.com or call Don Rader, (805) 237-3870.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram pages for more information.

