‘Art Park’ classes offered at Centennial Park 

October 4, 2021
Centennial Park in Paso Robles.

Multiple art class offerings available for children ages 5-8

– The City of Paso Robles is offering ‘Art Park’ classes for children ages 5-8 starting Oct. 13.

Participants can choose from “Mini Masters Art Appreciation,” “Mixed Media Art” or “Step by Step Drawing Lessons.” Art is important for children’s cognitive development, emotional intelligence and self-discovery.

Days, times and pricing varies. Classes are held in the Centennial Park Acorn Room. For more information, click here.

