Posted: 6:09 am, November 30, 2023 by News Staff
Paso Robles art studio welcomes public to holiday open house

Left to right: Janice Pluma and Kim Snyder.

– Local art studio Atelier 708 is holding a special holiday open house on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Art lovers are invited to celebrate the holiday season in the art studio.

The public is invited to come see an array of abstract and impressionist paintings, etchings, and fused glass art. Vintage items are available next door at Hollyhock Finds. Attendees can enjoy art, refreshments, and the company of other art lovers.

Artists Janice Pluma and Kim Snyder have invited guest artists David Butz and Stephanie Wilbanks.

Atelier 708 is located at 708-D Paso Robles St. in Paso Robles. For more information, contact atelier708@gmail.com.

 

