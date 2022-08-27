Art & Wine Tour to feature works by artist Erin Hanson

Tour will take place between Sept. 9 and Oct. 30 at five wineries

– In celebration of Paso Robles’ iconic wine country landscapes, Erin Hanson is sponsoring an art and wine tour with five popular wineries in Paso Robles. The contemporary impressionist artist will display her paintings of wine country landscapes at each of the following wineries: Adelaida Vineyards, Allegretto Vineyard Resort, Calipaso Winery, Pelletiere Estate Vineyard, and Rava Wines.

This self-guided tour will allow guests to enjoy tastings at their leisure while exploring the texture and colors of Paso Robles landscape captured in Hanson’s stylistic “Open Impressionism.” Guests will have the opportunity to enter a free raffle at each wine tasting location along the Art & Wine Tour. The more wineries they visit, the more chances they will have to enter the raffle. Prizes will range from Erin Hanson 3D Textured Replicas and coffee table books to a selection of wines from the participating vineyards.

The tour will take place between Sept. 9 and Oct. 30. During this time, guests can visit each of the local wineries to view the paintings on display. Visitors are encouraged to check with each winery for their open hours and to make tasting appointments. For all other inquiries please email Adeyln Reed at adelyn@erinhanson.com.

