Arté de Tiza brings young artists to Paso Robles downtown park

Event is free for students to enter, offers cash prizes

– On Saturday, Sept. 16, Paso Robles Downtown Park sidewalks will be buzzing with young artists and boxes of colored chalk, creating “Arte de Tiza,” chalk art. Local students will create art on the sidewalks surrounding the city park. The event is produced by the Paso Robles Art Association, the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association, and the Optimists Club, and raises funds to enhance and encourage art experiences for kids through established art programs.

It is free for students to enter, and cash prizes are offered for kindergarten through third grade, fourth through sixth grade, middle school, and high school. Chalk, knee pads, and ice water are provided for participants.

Any student enrolled for the 2023-2024 school year is encouraged to compete for monetary prizes for first, second, and third place ranging from $20 to $100. “It’s gratifying to see the excited children claiming their prizes” proclaims Kristene Thompson, Arte de Tiza Chairperson.

“We are grateful for the dedicated volunteer members from PRAA and the Optimists Club who make this happen,” said Linda Garen Smith, PRAA president. “It’s great to be able to stage this event again.”

Simultaneously, throughout the morning, city visitors can watch the artists work and participate in Taste of Downtown sponsored by the downtown association. Spectators can sample creations from downtown area restaurants, breweries, and wineries. Contact the Downtown Association for tickets at (805) 238-4103.

