Artisan holiday market to support Himalayan education non-profit

Annual event will be held in Santa Margarita Nov. 11

– Local non-profit organization, HANDS in Nepal, headquartered in Santa Margarita, is set to host its annual artisan holiday market on Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. This event will take place at 22595 I. Street in Santa Margarita, and will feature a diverse array of artisan crafts from over a dozen vendors.

HANDS in Nepal, founded 15 years ago by Atascadero High School graduate Danny Chaffin, works to build schools and offer education scholarships in the Himalayan region. The organization’s mission is to uplift some of the world’s most underprivileged communities in the remote mountains of Nepal.

The upcoming artisan holiday market will not only provide a platform for local artisans but will also feature a food truck from Margarita Market offering gourmet sandwiches to attendees. Additionally, a unique Nepal store, showcasing yak hair blankets, will be open for visitors. The Friendship Bridge, a cooperative comprising the Guatemalan Women’s Sewing Group, will set up a booth offering a variety of hand-crafted goods.

