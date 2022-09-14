LA artist to create art live at fundraiser for local horse sanctuary

Public invited to watch ‘art in action’ at annual Block Party Fundraiser

– On Sunday, Sept. 18, LA street artist Meghan Hall, known as M, will be creating an art project at Redwings Horse Sanctuary’s 2nd annual Block Party Fundraiser.

The live project created by Hall is being sponsored by Viva LA. The art piece, entitled “Melissa” (one of Redwings’ horses) is a 30”x 40” mixed media collaboration and will be worked on by the artist during the day of the event, and will then go into the live suction to be bid on. The artist also has three smaller works of Sanctuary equines that will be in the Silent Auction.

Hall says she has a special bond with animals, and with the horses at Redwings Horse Sanctuary. She has been out twice to visit the globally accredited horse rescue and sanctuary, located at 6875 Union Road in Paso Robles.

On one of her visits, she created art directly onto a horse blanket worn by Primo, one of Redwings’ ambassador horses. Hall says she believes that art can serve a higher purpose in healing and uses her work to, “channel her energy into the soul of a specific time and place.”

The public is invited out to the sanctuary on Sunday, Sept.18 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. to watch the art in action, and meet some of the Viva LA team. Purchasing a ticket to the event supports the mission of Redwings to rescue abused, abandoned, and neglected equines, provide selective adoptive homes and promote educational outreach.

The fundraiser is co-hosted by Cass Winery and includes lunch, wine and beer, live music, 805Photo Booth, self-guided barn tours, riding demonstrations, and more. The proceeds from the amazing silent and live auction items go directly to the horses.

Tickets are only available through My805Tix.com.

Share To Social Media





Advertisement

Related