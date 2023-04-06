Artist Linda Abbott Trapp showcasing watercolor pieces at Paso Robles Library

Trapp brings psychological and spiritual inspiration to her watercolors

– Retired counselor, educator, and active artist Linda Abbott Trapp is showcasing 23 pieces of her unique abstract watercolor art at the Paso Robles City Library from April 5 to April 29. Trapp’s pottery, weaving, and woodwork are already in private collections in California and abroad, and, for the last 20 years, she has primarily focused on watercolor, creating a distinct abstract style.

Trapp’s inspiration comes from her career as an educator and counselor, as well as her extensive travel and work abroad. She says her titles come to her first, and then she works to best represent the psychological and spiritual meaning of each title, drawing from the flow of paint and sometimes adding other media.

Much of Trapp’s visual and emotional inspiration also derives from her extensive work history, including holding numerous teaching and administrative positions, most recently as a dean and faculty member at the California School of Professional Psychology in Fresno, and before that, as dean of students at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design. She later owned the management consulting firm, Abbott and Associates, and personally delivered over 3,300 training sessions, retreats, speeches, and workshops throughout the US and abroad, over an 18-year period.

Trapp’s writing is similarly broad-based, with more than 200 published articles in psychology, art, and travel. Her books include “Fresno, Valley of Abundance” (1988); “Ornamental Plants and Flowers of Tropical Mexico” (2006); “Letters to My Granddaughters” (2007), “Intentional Living” (2008), and the latest, “Peace Be With You,” written with Rev. Dr. Garrett J. Andrew (2023). Her new book, “Peace Be With You,” is available on Amazon, at Barnes & Noble, and from LifeRich Publishing.

Trapp’s upcoming art show will be accessible during the library’s open hours.

