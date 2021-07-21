Ask a Hearst Castle Ranger a question live from the Mid-State Fair

Fairgoers can chat with rangers while they reply virtually from Hearst Castle

– Ask a Hearst Castle Ranger a question live from the 2021 California Mid-State Fair. Fairgoers can chat live with rangers while they reply virtually from Hearst Castle.

The Hearst Castle booth will be located in Ponderosa Pavilion.

The Q&A schedule is:

7/21 – 5 p.m. for Kids Q&A, 7 p.m. for general Q&A

7/22 – 4:45 p.m. for Kids Q&A, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. for general Q&A

7/23 – 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. for general Q&A

7/24 – 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. for general Q&A

7/25 – 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. for general Q&A

7/26 – 4:45 p.m. for Kids Q&A, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. for general Q&A

7/27 – 4:45 p.m. for Kids Q&A, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. for general Q&A

7/28 – 4:45 p.m. for Kids Q&A, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. for general Q&A

7/29 – 4:45 p.m. for Kids Q&A, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. for general Q&A

7/30 – 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. for general Q&A

7/31 – 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. for general Q&A

8/1 – 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. for general Q&A

The 2021 California Mid-State Fair runs July 21 – August 1 and this year they’re celebrating their 75th Anniversary.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email