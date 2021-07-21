Paso Robles News|Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Ask a Hearst Castle Ranger a question live from the Mid-State Fair 

Posted: 6:00 am, July 21, 2021

Citizen Kane to play at Hearst CastleFairgoers can chat with rangers while they reply virtually from Hearst Castle

– Ask a Hearst Castle Ranger a question live from the 2021 California Mid-State Fair. Fairgoers can chat live with rangers while they reply virtually from Hearst Castle.

The Hearst Castle booth will be located in Ponderosa Pavilion.

The Q&A schedule is:

  • 7/21 – 5 p.m. for Kids Q&A, 7 p.m. for general Q&A
  • 7/22 – 4:45 p.m. for Kids Q&A, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. for general Q&A
  • 7/23 – 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. for general Q&A
  • 7/24 – 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. for general Q&A
  • 7/25 – 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. for general Q&A
  • 7/26 – 4:45 p.m. for Kids Q&A, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. for general Q&A
  • 7/27 – 4:45 p.m. for Kids Q&A, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. for general Q&A
  • 7/28 – 4:45 p.m. for Kids Q&A, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. for general Q&A
  • 7/29 – 4:45 p.m. for Kids Q&A, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. for general Q&A
  • 7/30 – 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. for general Q&A
  • 7/31 – 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. for general Q&A
  •  8/1 – 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. for general Q&A

 

The 2021 California Mid-State Fair runs July 21 – August 1 and this year they’re celebrating their 75th Anniversary.

