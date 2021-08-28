Assault with a deadly weapon reported at Morro Bay hotel

Investigation is ongoing

–On Friday at 5:51 p.m., Morro Bay Police Department officers responded to a report of man who had broken into a room at the Rodeway Inn. The suspect was contacted by the victim (a motel employee) when an argument ensued and was told he was going to contact law enforcement. At that time, the suspect retrieved a handgun from his waistband and pointed the firearm at the victim. The suspect then fled on foot.

Officers conducted an immediate search of the area and located property and two firearms believed to be the suspect’s. Witnesses in the area advised that the suspect was picked up in an unknown vehicle that left the area prior to officer arrival. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to please contact the Morro Bay Police Department (805) 772- 6225 or San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

