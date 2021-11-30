Assemblyman Cunningham to hold office hours in Atascadero

District staff will be at Malibu Brew Coffee in Atascadero on Dec. 1

– The Office of Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) will be holding mobile office hours in Atascadero on Wednesday, Dec. 1, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

District staff will be at Malibu Brew Coffee at 5955 E. Mall in Atascadero. Staff will be on hand to talk with constituents about legislation and assist them with state agencies.

Constituents are encouraged to call the district office at (805) 549-3381 to schedule an appointment; however, appointments are not required.

