Assemblywoman introduces bill to combat disease at wineries

– Assemblymember Dawn Addis (D-Morro Bay) introduced Assembly Bill 1861, a bill that will help defend California wine producers from Pierce’s disease and invasive species.

“The wine industry is integral to the economic success of the Central Coast and all of California,” said Addis. “I’m excited to author AB 1861 that extends a crucial line of defense for our wine industry against invasive disease. We have a strong track record of collaboration among our state, local, federal governments and the industry itself when it comes to battling Pierce’s Disease and the Glassy Winged Sharpshooter. I’m proud to extend this collaboration and to be part of the on-going success of California’s wine regions.”

Assembly Bill 1861, sponsored by California Association of Winegrape Growers and Wine Institute, addresses the spread of disease at vineyards and wineries by strengthening the Pierce’s Disease Control Program at the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

“AB 1861 will extend critical research, innovation, and mitigation efforts to safeguard the health and vitality of our crops against this invasive species,” said Robert P. Koch, president and CEO of the Wine Institute. “Assemblymember Addis’ determination and the California legislature’s support are key to eradicating this threat so the state’s winegrape growing industry can thrive.

AB 1861 now awaits referral to policy committee.

Dawn Addis was elected to the California State Assembly in 2022 to represent the coastal 30th Assembly District, which includes large portions of San Luis Obispo and Monterey Counties and the south-eastern area of Santa Cruz County.

