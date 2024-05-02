Assemblywoman to speak at upcoming Democratic Party fundraiser

– California Assemblywoman Dawn Addis of Morro Bay will address local democrats at the annual spring fundraiser for the San Luis Obispo County Democratic Party (SLOCDP) on Saturday, May 11, at a private event in Paso Robles.

Addis is the founder and chair of the Central Coast Legislative Caucus. The first democratic woman to represent SLO County in the assembly in more than a century, Addis will speak about the challenges she has faced during her first term in office, and what she hopes to accomplish during her tenure in the legislature.

Addis will welcome California Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas of Hollister, also a caucus member, who will deliver the keynote address. Rivas will describe his work in the capitol on pending legislation, November ballot measures, and other topical issues.

The Central Coast Legislative Caucus Vice Chair, State Sen. Monique Limón, will speak about the critical role women play in the legislature – and why the balance of knowledge, life experience, and power is important in crafting significant legislation. Limon was elected to the California Senate in 2020 after serving six years on the Santa Barbara Unified School Board and four years in the state assembly.

Like Sen. Limón, Assemblymember Gregg Hart is a Caucus member representing southern San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County. Elected to the assembly in 2022, he previously served as a Santa Barbara planning commissioner and city council member, and as a Santa Barbara County supervisor.

State Senator John Laird, another caucus member who represents all of SLO County north of Arroyo Grande, will emcee the evening.

“Senator Laird is one of the most effective and influential leaders in Sacramento, and we are fortunate that he represents us in the state Senate,” said SLOCDP Chair Tom Fulks. “With Dawn Addis’s leadership in the state Assembly, our Central Coast Caucus continues to build our movement for a fair, equitable, multiracial democracy and economy.”

The fundraiser is a pre-paid event with no ticket sales on site. For more information email vote@slocdp.org.

