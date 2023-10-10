Paso Robles News|Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Assessed property value in county increases 6.4% this year, report finds 

Posted: 5:06 am, October 10, 2023 by News Staff
Tom Bordonaro Jr

County Assessor Tom Bordonaro Jr.

Assessor’s office releases annual report

– The annual report for the office of the San Luis Obispo County Assessor has been released this week. The report details data on taxable property within the county.

The total assessed value of all properties in San Luis Obispo County saw a significant increase over the past year, with a rise of $4,163,367,820 or 6.24%. The assessment roll covers the period from Ja. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2022.Assessed property value in SLO County increases 6.4% this year, report finds

Residential properties within the county have witnessed substantial value increases, according to the report, attributed to steadily rising real estate prices and the quick turnover of available properties for sale. Consequently, the decline-in-value assessment for certain properties has been adjusted to reflect the prevailing increased values, contributing to the growth in the assessment roll for 2023-24.

The business sector has also rebounded, as business property, commercial, and industrial properties have seen an increase in value.Assessed property value in SLO County increases 6.4% this year, report finds

The report also includes a look at how Proposition 13 continues to play a role in maintaining the affordability of housing in the region.

The full, 23-page report can be viewed here. 

 

