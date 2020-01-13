Assistance League receives grand from Almond Country Quilt Guild

–The Assistance League of San Luis Obispo County has received a $3,130 grant award from the Almond Country Quilt Guild. The grant will support Assistance League’s primary philanthropic program, Operation School Bell. This amount will provide new, school-appropriate clothing to an entire classroom of Kindergarten – 5th grade students in need in San Luis Obispo County.

The goal of Operation School Bell for the current school year, 2019-20, is to provide new school clothing to 2,000 disadvantaged students, which is one in seven of our County’s students who are living in poverty. “Our chapter and its member volunteers are greatly appreciative of this support by the Almond Country Quilt Guild and its recognition for the important work we are doing to assist families and their students within our local communities,” said Helen Robertson, chapter president.

Assistance League is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization with no paid staff dedicated to fostering academic success by boosting self-esteem and improving the lives of students in the county. To date, the Assistance League has provided new school clothing to more than 28,000 students throughout its 24-year history.

To learn more about Assistance League, please visit us at www.alslocounty.org.

