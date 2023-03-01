‘At Her Table’ celebrates Women’s History Month March 6-12

Several headline events to take place during seven-day festival

– Over 250 women-owned and co-owned businesses in the food, beverage, and lodging industry will be showcased during San Luis Obispo County’s Women’s History Month celebration. At Her Table’s Women’s Week is a seven-day county-wide food festival that will run from March 6 to March 12, featuring over 40 unique food specials, events, workshops, experiences, and discussions that highlight the stories of local women in the industry.

Founded in March 2021 amidst the pandemic, At Her Table has grown to include over 250 members and continues to celebrate women in the industry. “It’s our vision to create a county-wide event that everyone can feel in their hearts and experience with all their senses,” says Michelle Barrera, Founder of At Her Table. “We want the community to come together and celebrate a woman in their life.”

Several headline events will take place during the festival, including the “Untamed Dinner” at Barton Family Wines, where 80 guests will enjoy a curated menu by four female chefs and four female winemakers paired with wine from Grey Wolf Winery and a welcome cocktail from Grain + Vine Craft Distillery. Additionally, the City of Atascadero will host a street festival on Entrada Ave, featuring local female makers, live music, and delicious food and beverages.

At Her Table membership is completely free for women in the food and beverage industry and offers directory listing and promotion. Participating businesses pay a minimal fee to participate in the seven-day food festival and receive 100% of the sales. At Her Table is fiscally sponsored under a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit, so all donations are tax-deductible. Funds will go towards funding next year’s event and mission initiatives.

To learn more about At Her Table and see the full event calendar and food guide, visit www.AtHerTable.com or follow @athertableslo on Instagram.

