At-risk 12-year-old girl reported missing

–On New Year’s Eve the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a 12-year-old runaway out of Nipomo.

Alyssa Vanwyk was last seen walking near Grand Street in Nipomo at approximately 1:30 p.m. Deputies responded and began a search of the area.

Vanwyk is considered at-risk due to her age. No foul play is suspected at this time.

Vanwyk is described as being 5’2″ tall, 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt and black leggings. Alyssa is believed to possibly be in the Santa Maria area.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information on her whereabouts to call (805)781-4550.

