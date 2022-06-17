Update: At-risk missing person located safely

Update posted June 15, 2022, 2 p.m.:

– Today, the at-risk missing person Joseph Cox made contact with his family and was safely located in Visalia. Cox was reported missing by a family member on Wednesday. He was last seen leaving his residence in Oceano.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office thanks the community for their assistance in this case.

Original story posted June 17, 2022, 6:30 a.m.:

Joseph Cox is a 49-year-old white male adult believed to be having a mental health crisis

– On Wednesday the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a family member of an at-risk missing person out of Oceano. Joseph Cox is described as a 49-year-old white male adult. He was last seen leaving his residence at approximately 3:45 PM. At that time, it’s believed Cox was having a mental health crisis.

Detectives have made contact with the family, notified local law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout, and checked a number of locations along the coast where Cox has visited in the past.

Cox is 5′ 8″ tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hat, white T-shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. Cox was seen driving away from the residence in a 2008 Gold Chevy Malibu with a California license plate of 6HGR522.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550.

