At-risk missing teen last seen in Atascadero

Magnolia Gallagher, 15, may be en route to the Fresno area with an unknown male juvenile

– The Atascadero Police Department’s Investigations Unit is conducting a follow-up investigation on a report of an at-risk missing juvenile.

Magnolia Gallagher, 15, was reported to have left her residence in Atascadero at 9 a.m. on Feb. 13. Gallagher is described as a white female with long brown hair believed to be wearing a tan jacket. She is considered to be at risk due to her age and current mental state.

Gallagher may be en route to the Fresno area with an unknown male juvenile. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Investigations Sergeant Kellye Netz at the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 461-5051.

