Atascadero 4th of July drive-thru barbecue will benefit Colony Days

–The Atascadero Fourth of July Freedom Bluegrass Festival set for 2020 has been canceled due to state regulations in response to COVID-19. The annual event has been a fundraiser for Atascadero Colony Days’ annual event in October celebrating the community.

The Atascadero Colony Days Committee will host a drive-through barbecue dinner on the Fourth of July from noon to 4 p.m. at the Atascadero Printery at 6351 Olmeda Ave., Atascadero, CA. The barbecue dinner will be chicken or tri-tip with salad, bread and dessert for four. The cost for the chicken dinner is $40 and $50 for the tri-tip dinner. Dinners are being pre-sold on Atascadero Colony Days’ website, ColonyDays.org.

The annual Colony Days event is being planned to take place on Friday, Oct. 2 with the Tent City After Dark fundraiser concert and the parade, Tent City, dog races, and festivities for Saturday, Oct. 3.

To stay up-to-date on what’s happening with Colony Days, visit its website and sign up for the mailing list. The website will be updated with current information and an email sent out if anything changes. Presently, the committee is continuing to take vendor applications, parade entries, and selling tickets for Tent City After Dark. Vendor fees and concert tickets will be refunded if those parts end up being canceled.

