Atascadero Art Association donates art supplies to Toys for Tots

–The Atascadero Art Association partnered with Atascadero Kiwanis, Toys for Tots, Atascadero Helpers, and Loaves and Fishes this holiday season to collect art supplies for older children and youth of needy local families.

The Artery on Traffic Way collected the donations. The Art Association used a $200 grant to purchase art kits from a local retailer. Many people donated additional supplies. On Dec. 11 an estimated over $1,000 worth of art supplies were displayed in the store. On Dec. 18 children will be able to select art supplies, and food boxes will be distributed from the Armory during the Holiday Project.

Share this post!

Related