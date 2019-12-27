Atascadero Art Association donates art supplies to Toys for Tots 

In front row: Mike Shaffer, Juanita Shaffer, Gary Hix (Treasurer); Second row: Kathie Asdel (Secretary), Carol Russell and Christina Asdel Cisneros (Atascadero Helpers) Back Row: Zoe Arkfeld (The Artery), Bonne and Jack Scott (Kiwanis), George Asdel (President), Steve Collins (Board Member). Not in photo: Liz Horton (Board Member and Kathy Miller (Vice-President).
–The Atascadero Art Association partnered with Atascadero Kiwanis, Toys for Tots, Atascadero Helpers, and Loaves and Fishes this holiday season to collect art supplies for older children and youth of needy local families.
Some of the art supplies and kits donated.
The Artery on Traffic Way collected the donations. The Art Association used a $200 grant to purchase art kits from a local retailer. Many people donated additional supplies. On Dec. 11 an estimated over $1,000 worth of art supplies were displayed in the store. On Dec. 18 children will be able to select art supplies, and food boxes will be distributed from the Armory during the Holiday Project.
News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.