Atascadero Band donates $1,006 to Paso Robles Youth Arts Center

Funds raised at recent concert

– The Atascadero Community Band has announced its donation of $1,006 to the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center following the success of their recent concert, “From Paintbrush to Pixels – The Music of Animation.”

The concert, held on March 3 at the Atascadero Bible Church, entertained audiences with a dynamic showcase of music from beloved animated cartoons, films and video games. From the enchanting melodies of Disney classics to the adventurous tunes of contemporary animated masterpieces, the performance “transported attendees on a nostalgic journey through the magic of animation.”

The Atascadero Community Band, a nonprofit organization comprising volunteers of all ages, partnered with the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center for this special event. The band’s donation will directly support the center’s mission to provide arts education and creative opportunities to youth in the Paso Robles community.

“My kids were delighted to experience this performance,” said audience member Brian Cisneros, “My son loved the range of music from old to new, cartoons to video games. My daughter thought the music sounded so good she said that if you could taste the music it would taste like ice cream. And my younger daughter said it was fun to hear a live performance of music she knew.”

In response to the donation, Barby Wunsch, Executive Director at the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center, expressed gratitude, stating, “Paso Robles Youth Arts is grateful to receive funding to advance our mission of enriching lives through the arts. Thank you Atascadero Community Band for supporting accessible art programming for all SLO County Youth!”

The Atascadero Community Band looks forward to continuing its commitment to supporting local nonprofit organizations with its next concert, “On With the Show!” musicals from Broadway, which will take place on Sunday, May 5, at 3 at the Atascadero Bible Church. The beneficiary of that concert will be the Atascadero Senior Center.

For more information about the Atascadero Community Band and upcoming events, visit https://atascaderoband.org or email atascaderoband@gmail.com.

