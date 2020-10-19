Atascadero bids farewell to Police Chief Jerel Haley

–It was an emotional meeting last Tuesday night as the Atascadero City Council said farewell to Police Chief Jerel Haley.

City Manager Rochelle Rickard told the council that Haley became police chief nine years ago. His career in law enforcement included serving as a police officer in Santa Cruz and Santa Maria. Rickard said she’s sad to see Chief Haley leave the city, but wished him luck in his new home in Hawaii.

Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno also spoke highly of Chief Haley and repeated she would like him to stay. San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Debbie Arnold called into Tuesday night’s council meeting to thank the chief for a job well done.

Chief Haley spoke briefly. He talked warmly about the community of Atascadero and said his staff made his job easy. He said they are excellent police officers. Haley ended his farewell speech with some words about law enforcement and how it is perceived today by the public. He said the badge has not tarnished, despite bad behavior from a few.

Atascadero Police Chief Jerel Haley retired after nine years. During his career, Haley served in law enforcement for 29 years.

Share this post!

email

Related