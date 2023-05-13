Atascadero Chamber helps North County businesses get online

Consultations available

– Through Get Your Business Online!, a new program offered by the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce, owners of small businesses in North County can establish an online presence by creating and managing their own website. The program is being led by Jose Guadarrama, the chamber’s new bilingual program manager.

Intake assessment, basic website training, sign-up forms, and a range of helpful digital tools and resources are provided for free, while businesses will need to pay for domain and hosting costs.

“With a digital-marketing-savvy mind, grit, leadership, and a passionate heart, one can achieve greatness in the business community,” Guadarrama said. “Anything is possible with an open and innovative mind.”

Businesses can connect with Guadarrama at jose@atascaderochamber.org, text (818) 533-6011, or book a consultation meeting at https://koalendar.com/e/meet-with-program-specialist or fill out the sign-up form at forms.gle/EbSFvC8K5HsTWQn79.

Josh Cross, Atascadero Chamber president and CEO, said he knew there was a need for this program because training in technical skills remains important for every business. “So many business owners are trying to navigate the basics of digital literacy while managing every other aspect of their business,” says Cross, “Jose has helped create 18 websites so far through Get Your Business Online, and it’s just the beginning of our goal to help 200 by February 2025.”

“I am deeply motivated to help our small business community,” Guadarrama said. “What is most exciting about my job is the people! I love entering a new work week and getting the chance to have new conversations and network.”

