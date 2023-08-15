Atascadero chamber launches membership drive

New members who join in August or September will receive additional benefits

– The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce has launched the #iBELONG Membership Drive from Aug. 1 – Sept. 30. The membership drive is a concentrated effort to increase membership and promote the chamber’s mission; to empower the local business community.

“The chamber is the primary organization that works to promote our local economy,” says Josh Cross, president and CEO, “Programs, events, and small business resource assistance are the primary ways we can help grow your business, while ensuring a positive economic environment to operate. A larger chamber organization means a stronger and more informed voice, enhanced services, and better networking for our members.”

For $24 per month, members can gain access to opportunities that will make an impact on their business. Current membership with the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce includes over $1,000 in advertising opportunities plus the connections made through networking.

Join in the month of August or September and receive the following additional benefits:

One free promotional video provided by HiFly Filmers, LLC (August Only)

Inclusion in the 2024 Official Destination Guide

13 months of membership (vs. 12 months)

One additional E-Flyer and one 5- Star Google Review

The drive will conclude with a business walk set for Oct. 12 where members of the community and the chamber will team together to visit over 500 businesses in a two-hour period.

For more information, contact Director of Membership Julie Matthews at (805) 466-2044 or visit www.atascaderochamber.org.

