Atascadero Chamber launches Women of Influence North County program

Program celebrates women making a difference in the community

– The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with Atascadero’s American Association of University Women has announced the launch of its Women of Influence North County program (WINC). This program highlights women in business who are making a significant difference in their industries and communities. WINC serves as a platform to “celebrate their achievements, inspire future leaders, and foster meaningful connections within the business community.” Proceeds from the program will benefit recipients of the AAUW Tech Trek program.

By shining a spotlight on these individuals, the chamber and AAUW seek to inspire others while promoting diversity, equality, and empowerment in the local community. “We are excited to launch WINC,” said Maria Kelly, a key collaborator representing the chamber. “We believe it is essential to recognize and celebrate the impactful women in our community who are driving positive change. Their dedication, innovation, and leadership inspire others to reach new heights of success and make a lasting difference.”

During the month of September, WINC will highlight four aspiring women. On Sept. 28, a luncheon will be held at the Springhill Suites and Resorts in Atascadero in which each of the four women will speak about their experiences. One WINC participant will receive the 2024 Woman of Influence award at the Atascadero Chamber Annual Awards Dinner and Gala next spring.

The chamber and AAUW invite individuals and organizations to participate by nominating deserving women who have made a significant impact. Nominations can be submitted through the official WINC webpage at www.atascaderochamber.org.

For sponsorship opportunities or further information, contact the chamber office at (805) 466-2044.

