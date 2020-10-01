Atascadero Chamber of Commerce hires new interim CEO

A message from Josh Cross, Interim CEO

First of all, I would like to thank the outgoing CEO, Emily Reneau, for her leadership and outstanding contributions to our business community. I wish her the best of luck in her new role as Membership Manager for the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance.

Having grown up in Atascadero, I am taking up a role that I have had great respect for. Chambers can accomplish some incredible results when they work together with their community and use a collective voice.

Wherever I worked, whether it was as an urban planner for RRM Design Group in San Luis Obispo, or as the Director of Economic Development for the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce – I always felt proud to be involved with the chamber, and I still do today.

The COVID-19 pandemic related challenges are impacting us all. The chamber, like many of you, is adapting to new ways of conducting business and working with our business community. We are using this time thoughtfully by developing value through our advocacy of programs and resources to enhance the conditions for operating a business in Atascadero. We are currently exploring ways to expand our popular Bridgeworks co-working space to serve more entrepreneurs and remote workers looking to move out of their home offices. We’re also working on economic development initiatives to support the creation of head-of-household jobs, attract new businesses, and retain/expand our existing businesses.

While continuing to progress forward, I recognize the opportunities we have to continue to improve. Collaboration, communication, and projection of the genuine ‘A-Town’ spirit are all things that we must strive daily to do better together. To unlock our chamber’s greatest potential, we need to continue to support each other and actively engage with our phenomenal community. Together, we can ensure the chamber is a catalyst for positive change in Atascadero.

I look forward to working with each of you!

Sincerely,

Josh Cross

josh@atascaderochamber.org

(805) 466-2044

