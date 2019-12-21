Atascadero Chamber of Commerce to host  2020 Candidate’s Forum 

Paso Robles News|Saturday, December 21, 2019
Posted: 6:32 am, December 21, 2019 by News Staff

–The Legislative & Economic Development Council and the Board of Directors of the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce will host a Candidate’s Forum on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the United Methodist Church. 11605 El Camino Real, Atascadero.

This forum will give the public an opportunity to get to know the District 5 Supervisor candidates, Ellen Beraud and Incumbent, Supervisor Debbie Arnold.

The forum will be moderated by Michael Manchak, President & CEO of the Economic Vitality Corporation of San Luis Obispo County.

Posted in:  Atascadero, Politics
