Atascadero Chamber of Commerce to host 2020 Candidate’s Forum

–The Legislative & Economic Development Council and the Board of Directors of the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce will host a Candidate’s Forum on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the United Methodist Church. 11605 El Camino Real, Atascadero.

This forum will give the public an opportunity to get to know the District 5 Supervisor candidates, Ellen Beraud and Incumbent, Supervisor Debbie Arnold.

The forum will be moderated by Michael Manchak, President & CEO of the Economic Vitality Corporation of San Luis Obispo County.

