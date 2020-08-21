Atascadero Chamber President/CEO Emily Reneau announces departure

–Emily Reneau, the current President & CEO of the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce, has announced her resignation, effective September 14, 2020.

“I am grateful to the Atascadero Chamber Board for the opportunity to lead this organization,” Reneau said. “The Board of Directors is comprised of some very talented and creative people who have supported the business community during the toughest time in recent history. The decision to transition at this time is met with mixed emotions and I know the chamber has a solid foundation and will continue to thrive.”

Reneau has accepted the position of membership manager for the Paso Robles Wine Alliance (PRWCA). “I started my career at the Paso Robles Vintners and Growers Association which evolved into the PRWCA. I am excited to go back to my roots,” said Reneau.

Tom Jones, 2020 Chair of the Atascadero Chamber Board, resident of Atascadero and Director of Strategic Initiatives for PG&E, thanked Reneau for her commitment to the community and strong efforts to strengthen the organization. “Through these unprecedented times, Reneau has given her tireless efforts to supporting our business community. The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce Board and I are grateful to have had her as our CEO and look forward to continuing a partnership with her in her new role.”

Joel Peterson, Executive Director of the PRWCA commented on the addition of Reneau to their team, “We are thrilled to have Emily joining the Paso Robles Wine Country team doing what she does best – building relationships and fostering connections with our members. She has a proven talent in membership organizations and we look forward to her adding her experienced hand to the PRWCA.”

Jones announced that there has been a search committee formed and an interim director will be in place during the search.

