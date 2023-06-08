Atascadero Community Band celebrates summer with new look

– The Atascadero Community Band (several members pictured above), has updated its summertime concert wardrobe in time for the beginning of its annual outdoor concert series at Atascadero Lake Park. Retiring the grey polo shirts of previous years, the band voted to adopt the more lively turquoise polos. Band members say they look forward to debuting the new look at their first summer outdoor concert.

The band has performed each summer at the park for decades. Beginning June 13 and continuing through Aug. 22, the band will perform each Tuesday from 7-8 p.m. under the Centennial Bandstand at Atascadero Lake Park. The concerts and accessible parking are free, and the band welcomes long-time supporters and new music lovers alike for enchanting Tuesday evenings filled with music in the beloved local park.

The Atascadero Community Band is an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) organization, dedicated to its mission of bringing music to local residents while supporting other nearby charities. The band continues to encourage and welcome area musicians who may possibly have an instrument tucked away, along with a passion for performing in a band. Contact the band for information on rehearsals and details on joining their organization at atascaderoband@gmail.com, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ AtascaderoCommunityBand, or at http://atascaderoband.org.

