Atascadero Community Band donates over $1,000 to local nonprofit

Funds were a result of donations from the generous audience at the concert

– The Atascadero Community Band struck a chord of community spirit late December at its 2023 Holiday concert with a melody of sharing and giving. The band has announced a donation of $1,003 to the nonprofit Resilient Souls. The funds were a result of donations from the generous audience at the concert, who also had the opportunity to raise their voices in the annual sing-along of holiday tunes. “This concert was magical!” said trombonist Kent Cop.

Resilient Souls brings trauma abuse education and awareness, training, and healing to the local area, building a safe and caring community for the most vulnerable residents. For more information about Resilient Souls, call (833) 322-1920 or visit www.resilientsouls.org.

The Atascadero Community Band is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization, open to musicians of all ages and abilities. For more information, visit atascaderoband.org.

