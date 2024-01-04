Paso Robles News|Thursday, January 4, 2024
Atascadero Community Band donates over $1,000 to local nonprofit 

Posted: 6:08 am, January 4, 2024 by News Staff
Photo attached - caption:Lisa Majors, Founder, President, Chaplain and Life Coach, and Melodie Jordan, Community Chaplain and Mending the Soul Facilitator of Resilient Souls gratefully accept the heartfelt donation of $1,003 from Joyce Rabellino, President of the Atascadero Community Band. This donation is possible as a result of the generosity by the incredible audience at the 2023 Holiday concert.

Lisa Majors, founder, president, chaplain, and life coach, and Melodie Jordan, community chaplain and mending the soul facilitator of Resilient Souls gratefully accept the donation of $1,003 from Joyce Rabellino, president of the Atascadero Community Band.

Funds were a result of donations from the generous audience at the concert

– The Atascadero Community Band struck a chord of community spirit late December at its 2023 Holiday concert with a melody of sharing and giving. The band has announced a donation of $1,003 to the nonprofit Resilient Souls. The funds were a result of donations from the generous audience at the concert, who also had the opportunity to raise their voices in the annual sing-along of holiday tunes. “This concert was magical!” said trombonist Kent Cop.

Resilient Souls brings trauma abuse education and awareness, training, and healing to the local area, building a safe and caring community for the most vulnerable residents. For more information about Resilient Souls, call (833) 322-1920 or visit www.resilientsouls.org.

The Atascadero Community Band is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization, open to musicians of all ages and abilities. For more information, visit atascaderoband.org.

 

Comments

