Atascadero Community Band donates over $1,000 to support school music programs

Band premieres ‘Tent City Rag’ at fall concert

– The Atascadero Community Band recently performed its Fall Concert, “Around the World in 80 Notes,” which included the premiere of the Tent City Rag. It was well attended by loyal audience members and local dignitaries as well, and due to the incredible generosity of the audience, the ACB has announced the donation of $1,011 to the San Luis Obispo Instrumental Music Booster Association, which seeks to enhance the marching, concert, and jazz band programs at San Luis Obispo High School and Laguna Middle School.

Concert conductor Carol Kouklis took the opportunity to deliver the check and work with the Laguna Middle School band students and their music director, Troy Kutch.

The ACB Holiday Concert will take place on Sunday, Dec. 10, at 2:30 p.m. at the Pavilion on the Lake in Atascadero. The beneficiary for this concert will be Resilient Souls, a nonprofit organization in Templeton that supports those impacted by trauma and abuse.

For more information about the Atascadero Community Band, please visit their website at http://atascaderoband.org. The ACB is an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization consisting of musicians of all levels who are committed to the practice, promotion, and performance of band concerts for the public. Band performances are always free, and donations are always gratefully accepted and encouraged. The revenue collected in donations throughout the indoor concert season is paid forward as grants to other local non-profits.

