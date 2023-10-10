Atascadero Community Band elects new board of directors

– The Atascadero Community Band convened its annual member meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 26, in the Atascadero High School band room, where key decisions were made regarding the nonprofit organization’s leadership and financial matters for the upcoming year.

One of the primary outcomes of the evening was the unanimous approval of the 2023-2024 annual budget. This budget will serve as a blueprint for the band’s operations in the coming year.

In addition to budget discussions, the held elections to select its board of directors for the 2023-2024 term. The newly elected board members are as follows:

Joyce Rabellino – president

Beth Bean – vice president

Carol Kouklis – secretary

Kathy Chapman – treasurer

Eric Klasey – member at large

Each member of the board of directors brings experience and a deep passion for music and community involvement. Their dedication and leadership will guide ACB’s initiatives and activities throughout the upcoming year.

Joyce Rabellino, the newly re-elected President of ACB, expressed her excitement about the future of the band, saying, “I am honored to continue leading this dedicated board. We look forward to bringing our community more musical joy, and enhancing the cultural fabric of Atascadero.”

The band is a passionate group of musicians dedicated to “enriching the lives of those in the Atascadero community and beyond through the power of music.” Comprising individuals of all ages and backgrounds, the band consistently delivers performances and partners with many other nonprofits in the local area in order to pay forward the donations collected at each performance.

The opportunities to continue performing beyond school years and help other charitable causes in the area continue driving the musicians of the band, many of whom have been members for the majority of the thirty-eight years the band has been in existence.

For more information about the band, including upcoming events and performance schedules, visit http://atascaderoband.org.

