Atascadero Community Band is back with live performances

Next weekly outdoor concert happening Tuesday, June 22

–Last Tuesday, June 15, the Atascadero Community Band (ACB) performed their first live concert post-COVID-19. Under the baton of Conductor Randy Schwalbe, a sneak preview of the fall 2021 concert, “Rock, Paper, Jazz,” took place outdoors in front of a nice-sized audience at the Atascadero United Methodist Church. Schwalbe has been part of the band since about 2014 and was recently recognized as the band’s official resident conductor.

The ACB’s next weekly outdoor concert is Tuesday, June 22, from 7-8 p.m. at the Atascadero United Methodist Church located at 11605 El Camino Real in Atascadero. Admission and parking are free. Attendees should bring a chair to enjoy the show.

The ACB will return to the Atascadero Lake Park bandstand starting Tuesday, June 29, for weekly one-hour concerts starting at 7 p.m. through Aug. 31. All concerts are free, and donations are accepted. Email atascaderoband@gmail.com or visit www.atascaderoband.org for more information.

