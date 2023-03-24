Atascadero Community Band raises funds for PRHS Band Backers

Band holds several free indoor concerts each year, donates proceeds to local nonprofit charities

– The Atascadero Community Band’s recent March concert celebrated the great outdoors through music, bringing together an audience of local residents who donated to the Paso Robles High School Band Backers. The Atascadero Community Band holds several free indoor concerts each year and donates all the donations it collects from each performance to local nonprofit charities.

One audience member expressed their appreciation for the concert, stating that the band’s unity, including the conductor, was impressive, with exceptional performances of Sedona, Appalachian Air, and Excerpts from Fingal’s Cave. The band also played renditions of Moon River, Bonanza, and Rawhide before concluding with a bold performance of America, the Beautiful.

The next concert, themed Have Music, Will Travel, is scheduled for Sunday, May 7, at 3 p.m. at the Atascadero Bible Church, with CASA SLO (Court Appointed Special Advocates) as the beneficiary. The concert is free, with donations welcome and encouraged.

The Atascadero Community Band also hosts free one-hour concerts every Tuesday night throughout the summer at the Centennial Bandstand at Atascadero Lake Park, beginning on Tuesday, June 13, at 7 p.m. The band invites musicians of all ages to participate and encourages mentoring for students by more experienced band members.

For more information about the band, joining, or donating, visit its website at https://atascaderoband.org, its Facebook page at facebook.com/AtascaderoCommunityBand/, or email atascaderoband@gmail.com.

During the March concert, the Atascadero Community Band raised $754 for the Paso Robles High School Band Backers, which was presented to the band’s director, Humberto Cera, by Kent Cope and Rich Smucker, members of the Atascadero Community Band.

