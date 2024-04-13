Paso Robles News|Saturday, April 13, 2024
Atascadero Community Band to present ‘On With the Show!’ 

Posted: 5:53 am, April 13, 2024 by News Staff

Atascadero Community Band presents 'On With the Show!'

Free concert to be held at Atascadero Bible Church

– The Atascadero Community Band will present “On With the Show!” a concert celebrating Broadway melodies, on May 5 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Atascadero Bible Church. Ray Ayala of Santa Maria will be the guest conductor.

The program will feature classics such as “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” “Do Re Mi,” and “Oklahoma,” as well as show-stopping anthems like “America,” “Memory,” and “My Shot.”

Attendees are encouraged to dress up, with refreshments provided. Admission is free, with donations welcomed to support the band’s mission. The event will benefit the Atascadero Senior Center.

For more information, visit atascaderocommunityband.org, or contact (805) 555-1234.

 

