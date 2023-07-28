Atascadero distillery wins best in class in international competition

International Women’s Spirits Competition’s mission is to uniquely identify specific wines and spirits that women will enjoy

– Atascadero’s Central Coast Distillery won a double gold medal and was also awarded best gin and best in class, for its Walheim Ranch Gin in the International Women’s Spirits Competition. The judging panel, made up entirely of women, awarded the gin the second-highest score among all competitors.

“We’re really proud to have won a medal in such a prestigious competition,” says Central Coast Distillery’s Eric Olson “It just goes to show how vibrant and creative the California small craft spirit industry has become and gives women buyers the respect they deserve ”.

The competition brings together judging panels made up exclusively of professional women winemakers, distillers, sommeliers, retail buyers, beverage industry educators, and journalists. The judges recognize not only the best wines and spirits submitted but also those they feel would appeal most to women buyers and consumers. It’s the first and only competition of its kind in the United States — possibly in the world. Its mission is to uniquely identify specific wines and spirits that women will enjoy and ultimately purchase.

Walheim Ranch Gin is a collaboration between pioneer specialty citrus grower and horticulturist, Lance Walheim and Eric Olson of Atascadero’s Central Coast Distillery. It has “unique citrus overtones from the fresh rind of California-grown Bergamot sour oranges with subtle hints of Earl Grey Tea, fennel, and other botanicals.” This is the second season for the gin, which was introduced last year in small quantities.

