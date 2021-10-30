Atascadero dog fight leads to dog’s death, physical altercation between two men

Dog involved in fight reportedly stabbed, dies from injuries

– On Thursday at approximately 5:50 p.m., Atascadero Police Units were dispatched to the area of Buena Ave and Sycamore Rd. in Atascadero for a disturbance and physical fight.

Upon their arrival, APD units contacted two adult males who were involved in the dispute. The parties were separated and officers learned the dispute was a result of a dog fight. Both of the subjects had been walking their dogs, off leash, in the Salinas Riverbed. The dogs, which had been involved in a past incident, began to fight. One of the owners reportedly used a pocket knife to stab the other dog in an attempt to stop the fight. The dog died of the injuries at the scene. A physical altercation occurred between the two males as well as alleged criminal threats.

This incident is under criminal investigation by the Atascadero Police Department. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is encouraged to contact APD at (805) 461-5051.

