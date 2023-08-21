Atascadero Elks hosting charity dinner for local woman’s battle with ALS

Fundraiser on Aug. 26 to benefit Dianna Johnson’s battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease)

– The Atascadero Elks Lodge will be hosting a charity benefit dinner for Luther and Dianna Johnson on Aug. 26 (5 p.m. social and 6 p.m. dinner) at the Elks Lodge which is located at 1516 El Camino Real in Atascadero. Dinner is $20 per person and includes spaghetti, salad, bread and dessert. All proceeds from the dinner go to Luther and Dianna Johnson to benefit Dianna’s battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease).

Dianna was a very active person for years. She loved to hike, camp, and play golf. These activities came to a halt as her legs began to lose function. She was diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease) in Oct. of 2022. This awful disease affects the nervous system by weakening muscles. It impacts physical function. This has become very challenging to get Dianna out of the house for appointments and events. Many medical devices are needed to help with her quality of life. Luther & Dianna are in need of other things such as medical help, bills, and quality of life are very important. Any help would be so appreciated.

In addition to the charity dinner, there will be several items up for auction including; one cord of oak firewood, seasoned/split and delivered; a libations basket; and hair cut and style for one year.

Call the lodge office at (805) 466-3557 with any questions and to RSVP for the dinner. The event is open to the public. RSVPs are highly recommended.

Since its inception in 1987, the Atascadero Elks have contributed over $850,000 to various programs including youth activities, local sports, programs for handicapped and needy children, patriotic programs, veterans programs, and many community activities. In addition, the Elks participate in drug awareness programs at local schools and distribute dictionaries to all 3rd graders in the area. The Elk’s Lodge mission: To inculcate the principles of charity, justice, brotherly love, and fidelity; to recognize a belief in God; to promote the welfare and enhance the happiness of its members; to quicken the spirit of American patriotism; to cultivate good fellowship; to perpetuate itself as a fraternal organization, and to provide for its government.

