Atascadero Elks Lodge donates to Templeton Recreation Department

–Templeton Recreation Department received a $2,500 Gratitude Grant from the Atascadero Elks Lodge at an outdoor awards ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 15. Monies received will be used to provide youth sports scholarships for families needing assistance and equipment. Elks Lodge Gratitude Grants are used to support local activities.

“We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the generosity of the Atascadero Elks Lodge and would like to thank them for their dedication to the youth in the community,” said Recreation Supervisor Melissa Johnson. “These funds will pay for 25 children to participate in programs they would otherwise be unable to play in, and that is a tremendous gift both to us, and more importantly, to the kids.”

Templeton Recreation is currently offering Youth Soccer POD Play compliant with local and state guidelines. Children are learning individual skill development, being outdoors, and having fun! A Basketball POD Play program will be offered in the near future.

Share this post!

email

Related