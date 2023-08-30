Paso Robles News|Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Posted: 6:50 am, August 30, 2023 by News Staff
Atascadero Elks support FFA, 4-H students at Mid-State Fair

Atascadero Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler Ronnie Maxwellwith local 4-H & FFA Award recipients.

Seven local students receive financial support during junior livestock auction

– The Atascadero Elks Lodge supported six local Future Farmers of American and 4-H students with $200 add-on donations during the recent Junior Livestock Auction of the Mid-State Fair. The $1,400 in total donations and the FFA & 4-H students were celebrated during recent dinners at the Elks Lodge in Atascadero.

“The Atascadero Elk’s Lodge is committed to helping local middle school and high school students to succeed and thrive as they pursue their 4-H and FFA goals at the Mid-State Fair,” said Exalted Ruler of Atascadero Elks Lodge #2733 Ronnie Maxwell, “The Elks are committed to supporting our young people because they are our greatest resource and in the years ahead, they will assume the mantle of leadership for our community.”

Since its inception in 1987, the Atascadero Elks have contributed over $850,000 to various programs including youth activities, local sports, programs for handicapped and needy children, patriotic programs, veterans’ programs, and many community activities. In addition, the Elks participate in drug awareness programs at local schools and distribute dictionaries to all third graders in the area.

 

