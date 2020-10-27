Atascadero Fire shares kitchen safety tips with fun video

–October 4-10 was “Fire Prevention Week.” The Atascadero Fire Department works in coordination with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years, to reinforce the potentially life-saving messages.

The theme of this year’s Fire Prevention Week was, “Serve up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” to educate everyone about the simple, but very important actions they can take to be safe in the kitchen.

Cooking is the #1 cause of home fires and home fire injuries. This year’s theme for Fire Prevention Week focuses on cooking, smoke alarms, home fire escape planning and heating equipment.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions this year, Atascadero Firefighters have not been able to visit all of the elementary schools in our area as they usually do to educate younger students about fire safety. With in-person Fire Prevention school presentations off the table, Atascadero’s amazing firefighters decided to develop their own “out-of-the-box” idea and created a very special video!

As we all know, 2020’s fire season has been one of the most challenging in California’s history, which has made it very difficult to coordinate their schedules, but Atascadero Firefighters found a way to make it happen. Local firefighters worked between shifts to produce an entertaining presentation that would engage and educate students. From writing the songs, to singing and dancing – the thought and effort each of them put into creating a new way to get very important fire safety messages out to the schools has had an extremely rewarding outcome. Their video is now making its way out to local schools and classrooms, and they are delighted with the positive feedback they’ve been getting from the schools and students.

Watch Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services virtual 2020 Fire Prevention Week video here: https://vimeo.com/463320955/7e19b4a36c

To learn more about this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Serve up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” visit www.firepreventionweek.org.

Share this post!

email

Related