Atascadero Firefighter’s Association presenting New Year’s Eve bash

Tickets for party after dinner still available

– On Saturday at 6:30 p.m., the Atascadero Firefighter’s Association will present a New Year’s Eve Bash Centennial Celebration Fundraiser. The location for this year is Springhill Suites by Marriott, located at 900 El Camino Real in Atascadero.

Each year, this event is a sell-out with over a hundred local residents in attendance. At this time, the dinner is sold out, but tickets are being offered to join in the fun after dinner from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. for $40 per person. These tickets are available online and at the door. There will be dancing, a cash bar, a silent auction, and a champagne toast and a balloon drop at midnight.

Click here for tickets: VisitAtascadero.com/Events.

All proceeds from this event benefit The Atascadero Firefighter’s Association (AFFA), a non-profit organization. This is the nonprofit’s biggest fundraising event of the year. All proceed to go back to the community for local scholarships, Burn Foundation donations, and other community services. This event is open to the public.

The association is looking for businesses to donate items for the live and silent auctions, so please contact the fire department with any donation items.

For additional information, contact Kelly Arebalo at karebalo@atascadero.org.

